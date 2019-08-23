The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters
Woman who suffered severe eye injury during Hong Kong protest has not gone blind, hospital source says
- There were fears woman could have lost her eye but ‘worst situation’ has not happened, source says
- Woman, who was injured during protest outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, has been discharged from hospital
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters
Protesters plan to descend on Hong Kong airport again for a demonstration on Monday, stirred by a woman being shot in the eye on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters call for mass Hong Kong airport demonstration after woman shot in eye during extradition bill unrest in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Doctors fear the injured woman could lose her right eye after she was reportedly hit with beanbag round fired by police
- The incident during Sunday’s violence leads to calls to occupy the airport again, with online pleas for 1 million people to head there
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters plan to descend on Hong Kong airport again for a demonstration on Monday, stirred by a woman being shot in the eye on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang