The woman sustained a severe injury to her right eye in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Woman who suffered severe eye injury during Hong Kong protest has not gone blind, hospital source says

  • There were fears woman could have lost her eye but ‘worst situation’ has not happened, source says
  • Woman, who was injured during protest outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, has been discharged from hospital
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:04pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Protesters plan to descend on Hong Kong airport again for a demonstration on Monday, stirred by a woman being shot in the eye on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protesters call for mass Hong Kong airport demonstration after woman shot in eye during extradition bill unrest in Tsim Sha Tsui

  • Doctors fear the injured woman could lose her right eye after she was reportedly hit with beanbag round fired by police
  • The incident during Sunday’s violence leads to calls to occupy the airport again, with online pleas for 1 million people to head there
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:40pm, 12 Aug, 2019

