Raptors form the special tactical squad of the police force, and have replaced their identification badges with alphanumeric codes. Photo: Edmond So
Identification of Hong Kong riot officers using undisclosed codes on helmets is ‘unsatisfactory’, police watchdog says, calling for clarity and accountability
- Method replaces badges used earlier and protects officers from doxxing, but move was never made public until IPCC’s press conference
- Watchdog also calls for explanation over separate incident of video showing drunk man being assaulted by police in hospital
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Raptors form the special tactical squad of the police force, and have replaced their identification badges with alphanumeric codes. Photo: Edmond So