Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman who would only identify herself as Ms Lui speaks to the press on Friday at the Legislative Council building. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Woman arrested at anti-government protest accuses Hong Kong police of humiliating and unnecessary strip search

  • Police officials pledge to deal with complaint seriously – but say body search procedures have not changed during protests
  • Woman says she was ordered to undress: ‘I felt so embarrassed, but I managed to hold back my tears’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 10:26pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman who would only identify herself as Ms Lui speaks to the press on Friday at the Legislative Council building. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.