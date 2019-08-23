The slopes of Lion Rock where ablaze on Friday with flashlights and laser pointers. Photo: Winson Wong
Demonstrators offer sparkling visions of unity as human chains encircle city in ‘Hong Kong Way’
- Starting from 7pm, human chains stretched across city to push for five core demands the government has rejected
- Hongkongers also trek up Lion Rock where they chanted ‘Hongkongers, add oil!’ and ‘Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times!”
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
