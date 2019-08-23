Passengers walk past water-filled barriers at Hong Kong International Airport. The barriers were put in place to prevent anti-government protestors from occupying the airport after they have paralysed operations last week. Photo: David Wong
Authorities prepare contingency plans as protesters aim to return to Hong Kong airport on Saturday despite renewal of injunction against demonstrations
- Court order against interference with airport operations renewed indefinitely on Friday but protesters intend to get around it
- Scenes of unprecedented violence erupted in airport terminal last week after five days of peaceful sit-in descended into chaos
