Passengers walk past water-filled barriers at Hong Kong International Airport. The barriers were put in place to prevent anti-government protestors from occupying the airport after they have paralysed operations last week. Photo: David Wong
Authorities prepare contingency plans as protesters aim to return to Hong Kong airport on Saturday despite renewal of injunction against demonstrations

  • Court order against interference with airport operations renewed indefinitely on Friday but protesters intend to get around it
  • Scenes of unprecedented violence erupted in airport terminal last week after five days of peaceful sit-in descended into chaos
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Kanis Leung  

Chris Lau  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 11:28pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Passengers walk past water-filled barriers at Hong Kong International Airport. The barriers were put in place to prevent anti-government protestors from occupying the airport after they have paralysed operations last week. Photo: David Wong
