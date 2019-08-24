From Catalan separatists to Hong Kong activists, the campaign that helped Baltic states win independence still inspires activists the world over. Photo: AFP
‘They want freedom the same way we wanted it’: Cheers and support in Lithuania as Hong Kong embraces the ‘Baltic Way’
- Over 100 supporters joined hands in Lithuania – the way they did 30 years ago – to show solidarity.
- Local lawmaker says Hongkongers ‘at the frontline of fighting for freedom and democracy’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
From Catalan separatists to Hong Kong activists, the campaign that helped Baltic states win independence still inspires activists the world over. Photo: AFP