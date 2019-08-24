Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From Catalan separatists to Hong Kong activists, the campaign that helped Baltic states win independence still inspires activists the world over. Photo: AFP
Politics

‘They want freedom the same way we wanted it’: Cheers and support in Lithuania as Hong Kong embraces the ‘Baltic Way’

  • Over 100 supporters joined hands in Lithuania – the way they did 30 years ago – to show solidarity.
  • Local lawmaker says Hongkongers ‘at the frontline of fighting for freedom and democracy’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:25am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

From Catalan separatists to Hong Kong activists, the campaign that helped Baltic states win independence still inspires activists the world over. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.