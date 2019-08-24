Hong Kong’s airport has become a target for protesters in recent weeks. Photo: Felix Wong
Set aside extra time for airport commute, Hong Kong authorities warn amid plans by anti-government protesters to disrupt traffic to aviation hub
- Injunction at airport does not deter demonstrators, who intend to disrupt transport links
- Methods suggested include packing train and bus services
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A five-day sit-in at Hong Kong’s airport from August 9 descended into chaos and violence on August 13, disrupting flight services. Photo: Handout
High Court extends injunction on protests at Hong Kong International Airport ahead of fresh round of demonstrations
- Injunction was imposed on August 13 after protesters brought unprecedented chaos and violence to the airport
- Order renewed ahead of another round of planned action targeting airport on Saturday
