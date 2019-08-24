LIVE
LIVE
Tensions rise in Kwun Tong march as protesters block roads, marking 12th straight weekend of demonstrations for Hong Kong
- Approved event starts with stand-off at MTR station as rail operator suspends services, drawing ire of residents
- Event follows earlier failed protest bid to disrupt transport links to airport
A crowd outside Kwun Tong station as workers try to shut down the place. Photo: Linda Lew
Angry residents confront Hong Kong’s MTR staff over closure of train services and stations on Kwun Tong line before protest march
- Rail giant slammed for what critics say are inconveniences to commuters and a deliberate bid to suppress demonstration
- An approved march will kick off at 1.30pm on Tsun Yip Street
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A crowd outside Kwun Tong station as workers try to shut down the place. Photo: Linda Lew