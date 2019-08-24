Tang Tak-shing, chairman of pro-establishment group Politihk Social Strategic, reads out the group’s demands to RTHK as the group pickets the public broadcaster over alleged unfair reporting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong government supporters’ protest targets ‘biased’ journalists at public broadcaster RTHK’s headquarters
- Politihk Social Strategic, pro-Beijing group that organised protest in Kowloon Tong, says RTHK ‘should represent voice of government’
- Mostly elderly crowd taunt reporters from various media outlets, swing punches and try to hit cameras
Topic | Hong Kong protests
