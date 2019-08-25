Protesters in a stand-off with police in Kwun Tong on Saturday. More than half of the guests invited to a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urged her to meet demonstrators’ demands to launch a public inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam pressed by range of Hong Kong leaders to meet top demands of anti-government protesters, sources say
- Nineteen politicians and power brokers gather at Government House to brainstorm ways to end city’s protest crisis
- Sources say at least half of the guests urged Lam to respond to demands to withdraw extradition bill and launch public inquiry
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters in a stand-off with police in Kwun Tong on Saturday. More than half of the guests invited to a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urged her to meet demonstrators’ demands to launch a public inquiry. Photo: Sam Tsang
Central government advisers gathered for a seminar in Shenzhen as riot police and protesters again clashed in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Political heavyweights say Beijing has right to intervene to resolve crisis in Hong Kong
- Government adviser also tells seminar in Shenzhen that mobilising PLA troops in the city would not bring an end to ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Central government advisers gathered for a seminar in Shenzhen as riot police and protesters again clashed in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng