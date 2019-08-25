Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government demonstrators occupy Lung Cheung Road in Wong Tai Sin during a chaotic day of protests on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Chaos, tear gas and violence return to streets of Hong Kong as protesters clash with police

  • Skirmishes began after approved march through industrial heartland Kwun Tong, moving to nearby areas and across eastern Kowloon
  • Community leaders and politicians had earlier urged the city’s chief executive to launch a public inquiry to allow meaningful dialogue to take place
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:51am, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government demonstrators occupy Lung Cheung Road in Wong Tai Sin during a chaotic day of protests on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tang Tak-shing, chairman of pro-establishment group Politihk Social Strategic, reads out the group’s demands to RTHK as the group pickets the public broadcaster over alleged unfair reporting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong government supporters’ protest targets ‘biased’ journalists at public broadcaster RTHK’s headquarters

  • Politihk Social Strategic, pro-Beijing group that organised protest in Kowloon Tong, says RTHK ‘should represent voice of government’
  • Mostly elderly crowd taunt reporters from various media outlets, swing punches and try to hit cameras
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:44pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tang Tak-shing, chairman of pro-establishment group Politihk Social Strategic, reads out the group’s demands to RTHK as the group pickets the public broadcaster over alleged unfair reporting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.