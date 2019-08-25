Anti-government demonstrators occupy Lung Cheung Road in Wong Tai Sin during a chaotic day of protests on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chaos, tear gas and violence return to streets of Hong Kong as protesters clash with police
- Skirmishes began after approved march through industrial heartland Kwun Tong, moving to nearby areas and across eastern Kowloon
- Community leaders and politicians had earlier urged the city’s chief executive to launch a public inquiry to allow meaningful dialogue to take place
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tang Tak-shing, chairman of pro-establishment group Politihk Social Strategic, reads out the group’s demands to RTHK as the group pickets the public broadcaster over alleged unfair reporting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong government supporters’ protest targets ‘biased’ journalists at public broadcaster RTHK’s headquarters
- Politihk Social Strategic, pro-Beijing group that organised protest in Kowloon Tong, says RTHK ‘should represent voice of government’
- Mostly elderly crowd taunt reporters from various media outlets, swing punches and try to hit cameras
