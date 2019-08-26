Wing Leung and daughter Mimi, who turns one on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
A one-year-old girl’s birthday celebration in Hong Kong ends in tears, crying and tear gas
- Family exposed to noxious substance while returning home in Tai Wai, where police had earlier fired gas at protesters
- Two young girls still carry marks of that day, and others hit by gas describe suffering breathing difficulties and skin irritation
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Wing Leung and daughter Mimi, who turns one on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong