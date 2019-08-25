Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Hong Kong protesters back out on streets as MTR Corporation again closes stations

  • Police family members take part in unexpected rally at Edinburgh Place, while anti-government protesters gather for march from Kwai Chung Sports Ground to Tsuen Wan Park
  • MTR Corporation announces closure of Kwai Fong, Tsuen Wan and Tsuen Wan West stations ahead of planned protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:45pm, 25 Aug, 2019

Police arrive at Kwai Fong MTR station after angry crowds shout at staff over its closure. Photo: Simone McCarthy
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:45pm, 25 Aug, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.