Hong Kong protesters back out on streets as MTR Corporation again closes stations
- Police family members take part in unexpected rally at Edinburgh Place, while anti-government protesters gather for march from Kwai Chung Sports Ground to Tsuen Wan Park
- MTR Corporation announces closure of Kwai Fong, Tsuen Wan and Tsuen Wan West stations ahead of planned protests
Police arrive at Kwai Fong MTR station after angry crowds shout at staff over its closure. Photo: Simone McCarthy
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law