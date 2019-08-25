Channels

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Does Hong Kong need a deadline to end its protest crisis?

  • Beijing is giving up a self-imposed deadline, but opting for the ‘let the bullets fly’ approach
  • Can ‘one country, two systems’ be salvaged with painful self-examination of Hong Kong’s problems?
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Aug, 2019

