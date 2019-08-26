Police officers point their guns at anti-government protesters in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Police officer fires gun, water cannon used for first time on protesters in Hong Kong
- At least one warning shot was fired after three officers were chased and beaten by club-wielding demonstrators in Tsuen Wan
- Crowd-control vehicles brought in after bricks and petrol bombs thrown
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Twitter and Facebook on Monday announced they were suspending accounts they say were part of a state-backed disinformation campaign. Photo: Reuters
Crackdown on Chinese accounts shows US social media giants becoming ‘more proactive’
- Speed and coordination of response by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to alleged disinformation campaign on Hong Kong protests ‘not seen before’
- Pressure from US, European Council and others has pushed them to do more to monitor politically motivated and state-sponsored activities, analysts say
