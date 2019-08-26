Police officers draw their guns after a clash in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer fired warning shot in air because he felt ‘life was threatened’ by protesters attacking him and colleagues with metal pipes
- Gunshot incident the first of its kind in 12 weeks of intense protests sparked by the now-abandoned extradition bill
- Officers had gone to the scene over vandalism of local businesses and were chased down street and attacked
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police officers draw their guns after a clash in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout