Jan Bochenski recalls his arrest in Sai Wan as he stood on the street. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong police accused of locking up onlookers not involved in the illegal protests rocking city
- Among those affected was ex-police officer Jan Bochenski, 62, who was arrested for joining an ‘unlawful assembly’ in his own neighbourhood
- Lawyer who acted for a passer-by arrested in Kowloon East said police used a ‘lame excuse’ to obstruct her from meeting her client
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
From a murder case to the death of ‘1992 consensus’, Taiwan’s high stakes in the Hong Kong protests
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- Here we look at the butterfly effect of a murder case cited as the reason for the extradition bill that spurred the demonstrations, and why Taiwan is watching
