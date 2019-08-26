Channels

Jan Bochenski recalls his arrest in Sai Wan as he stood on the street. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police accused of locking up onlookers not involved in the illegal protests rocking city

  • Among those affected was ex-police officer Jan Bochenski, 62, who was arrested for joining an ‘unlawful assembly’ in his own neighbourhood
  • Lawyer who acted for a passer-by arrested in Kowloon East said police used a ‘lame excuse’ to obstruct her from meeting her client
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:19am, 26 Aug, 2019

Jan Bochenski recalls his arrest in Sai Wan as he stood on the street. Photo: Edward Wong
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Politics

From a murder case to the death of ‘1992 consensus’, Taiwan’s high stakes in the Hong Kong protests

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at the butterfly effect of a murder case cited as the reason for the extradition bill that spurred the demonstrations, and why Taiwan is watching
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 7:24am, 26 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
