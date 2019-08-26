Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lawmakers Regina Ip and Felix Chung Kwok-pan on Monday at a news conference about their recent visit to the US. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Four US congressmen hope Hong Kong resolves anti-government protest crisis without interference by Beijing, pro-establishment lawmakers say

  • Regina Ip, Felix Chung and four other local politicians attend seminar in US as Hong Kong trade bill heads back to Congress
  • Democratic Party’s James To says, ‘Many people in the US are watching us’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 8:04pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawmakers Regina Ip and Felix Chung Kwok-pan on Monday at a news conference about their recent visit to the US. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.