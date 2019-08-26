Lawmakers Regina Ip and Felix Chung Kwok-pan on Monday at a news conference about their recent visit to the US. Photo: Edmond So
Four US congressmen hope Hong Kong resolves anti-government protest crisis without interference by Beijing, pro-establishment lawmakers say
- Regina Ip, Felix Chung and four other local politicians attend seminar in US as Hong Kong trade bill heads back to Congress
- Democratic Party’s James To says, ‘Many people in the US are watching us’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
