Carrie Lam wants to hold more discussions with rational young people. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam meets group of youths to hear views at event initiated by Beijing’s liaison office in city
- About 20 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, attended afternoon meeting at Youth Square in Chai Wan
- Lam mostly listened and took notes, without offering proposals, attendees say
