Police and protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Radical or restrained? Anti-government protesters rotate tactics – with Hong Kong wondering which one will show up this weekend

  • Police fired gunshot and deploy one of the force's water cannons – both were firsts after months of protest
  • Many wonder which protest movement – the restrained or the radical – will show up at big march planned for Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:21pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Police and protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Carrie Lam said it would be difficult to completely withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets young people a day after unprecedented violence as police vow to match force with proportionate response

  • Lam, accompanied by education minister Kevin Yeung and home affairs chief Lau Kong-wah, holds closed-door meeting with about 20 people
  • Police top brass defend officer who made headlines when he fired a warning shot during chaos in Tsuen Wan on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:12am, 27 Aug, 2019

Carrie Lam said it would be difficult to completely withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
