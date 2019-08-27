Police and protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Radical or restrained? Anti-government protesters rotate tactics – with Hong Kong wondering which one will show up this weekend
- Police fired gunshot and deploy one of the force’s water cannons – both were firsts after months of protest
- Many wonder which protest movement – the restrained or the radical – will show up at big march planned for Saturday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam said it would be difficult to completely withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets young people a day after unprecedented violence as police vow to match force with proportionate response
- Lam, accompanied by education minister Kevin Yeung and home affairs chief Lau Kong-wah, holds closed-door meeting with about 20 people
- Police top brass defend officer who made headlines when he fired a warning shot during chaos in Tsuen Wan on Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
