Carrie Lam said it would be difficult to completely withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets young people a day after unprecedented violence as police vow to match force with proportionate response
- Lam, accompanied by education minister Kevin Yeung and home affairs chief Lau Kong-wah, holds closed-door meeting with about 20 people
- Police top brass defend officer who made headlines when he fired a warning shot during chaos in Tsuen Wan on Sunday
