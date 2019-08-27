Police have objected to the planned rally outside Cathay Pacific’s headquarters. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: police ban planned rally outside Cathay Pacific HQ
- Confederation of Trade Unions had wanted to hold rally on Wednesday in response to sacking of cabin crew head
- Rebecca Sy claimed she was dismissed over Facebook post although airline has not commented
Rebecca Sy says she demanded an explanation for her dismissal but managers would not give her a reason. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Sacked Cathay Dragon union leader says company asked about Facebook posts before firing her
- Cathay Dragon union leader Rebecca Sy says she was questioned by bosses about three Facebook posts and then told she had been dismissed from her job as flight attendant
- Airline’s parent company earlier warned employees that expressing support for protests on social media could breach rules of mainland aviation authority
