Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a media briefing before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam says Hong Kong will use legal means to tackle protests but admits stalemate caused by government’s refusal to meet protesters’ demands
- Speaking before Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, chief executive says Hong Kong police have used minimal force against protesters
- Despite being urged by major figures to address protesters’ two main demands, Lam says this cannot happen because of violence on the streets
Carrie Lam said it would be difficult to completely withdraw the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets young people a day after unprecedented violence as police vow to match force with proportionate response
- Lam, accompanied by education minister Kevin Yeung and home affairs chief Lau Kong-wah, holds closed-door meeting with about 20 people
- Police top brass defend officer who made headlines when he fired a warning shot during chaos in Tsuen Wan on Sunday
