Professor Wei Shyy has condemned the calls for independence from a student group at the University of Science and Technology. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong university head condemns students’ call for independence and a physical border to split city from mainland China
- University of Science and Technology head Wei Shyy warns action will be taken after Facebook post over the weekend
- ‘Progressust’ group also wants mainland Chinese in Hong Kong ‘repatriated’ and Chinese businesses operating in city to lose their licences
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Professor Wei Shyy has condemned the calls for independence from a student group at the University of Science and Technology. Photo: Edward Wong