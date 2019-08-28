Channels

Will Hong Kong keep its pace among key bay area cities? Illustration: SCMP
Politics

Will Hong Kong anti-government protests ruin city’s role in Beijing’s Greater Bay Area plan? Depends on whom you ask

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Do Beijing’s plans to boost various sectors in Shenzhen signal that the tech hub, with a bigger GDP than its formerly dominant neighbour, could take the lead amid the unrest?
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 8:16am, 28 Aug, 2019

Illustration: SCMP
Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Chow Chung-yan  

Updated: 3:22pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
