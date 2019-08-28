Will Hong Kong keep its pace among key bay area cities? Illustration: SCMP
Will Hong Kong anti-government protests ruin city’s role in Beijing’s Greater Bay Area plan? Depends on whom you ask
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- Do Beijing’s plans to boost various sectors in Shenzhen signal that the tech hub, with a bigger GDP than its formerly dominant neighbour, could take the lead amid the unrest?
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Will Hong Kong keep its pace among key bay area cities? Illustration: SCMP
Illustration: Brian Wang
Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Illustration: Brian Wang