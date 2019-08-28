Hong Kong’s former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying also wrote earlier on Facebook he would offer HK$1 million to anyone for providing information on the desecration of the Chinese flag. Photo: Winson Wong
Website offers up to HK$1 million for helping to track down those involved in 30 ‘illegal acts’ during anti-government protests
- ‘803 action’ offers cash reward for help identifying those involved in incidents such as throwing Chinese flag into the sea and defacing emblems
- Website is registered by name of Leung Chun-ying, which matches that of city’s former leader, who also offered similar prize money on Facebook
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
