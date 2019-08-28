Channels

Hong Kong’s former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying also wrote earlier on Facebook he would offer HK$1 million to anyone for providing information on the desecration of the Chinese flag. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Website offers up to HK$1 million for helping to track down those involved in 30 ‘illegal acts’ during anti-government protests

  • ‘803 action’ offers cash reward for help identifying those involved in incidents such as throwing Chinese flag into the sea and defacing emblems
  • Website is registered by name of Leung Chun-ying, which matches that of city’s former leader, who also offered similar prize money on Facebook
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:30am, 28 Aug, 2019

