Protesters storm the Legislative Council on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Three men arrested for storming Legislative Council as Hong Kong police deny female protester’s accusations of strip-search
- Arrests are first to come from attack on the city’s legislature on July 1, with one suspect accused of criminal damage
- Separately, officers say they have records and CCTV footage that proves woman was not asked to remove all her clothing
