Riot police on Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po on Monday night, a scene which was repeated the following evening. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Riot police in Sham Shui Po disperse another Hong Kong anti-government protest

  • Demonstrators shout slogans and point lasers at local police station before officers rush from the compound
  • At least four young men arrested as streets searched and bystanders questioned
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 1:58am, 28 Aug, 2019

Riot police on Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po on Monday night, a scene which was repeated the following evening. Photo: Edmond So
Police have objected to a planned rally outside Cathay Pacific’s headquarters. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong protests: police ban planned rally outside Cathay Pacific HQ

  • Confederation of Trade Unions wanted to hold rally on Wednesday in response to sacking of cabin crew head
  • Rebecca Sy claims she was dismissed over Facebook post although airline has not commented
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:09pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Police have objected to a planned rally outside Cathay Pacific’s headquarters. Photo: AFP
