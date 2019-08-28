Riot police on Yen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po on Monday night, a scene which was repeated the following evening. Photo: Edmond So
Riot police in Sham Shui Po disperse another Hong Kong anti-government protest
- Demonstrators shout slogans and point lasers at local police station before officers rush from the compound
- At least four young men arrested as streets searched and bystanders questioned
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have objected to a planned rally outside Cathay Pacific’s headquarters. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: police ban planned rally outside Cathay Pacific HQ
- Confederation of Trade Unions wanted to hold rally on Wednesday in response to sacking of cabin crew head
- Rebecca Sy claims she was dismissed over Facebook post although airline has not commented
