Lawmaker Felix Chung has warned Chief Executive Carrie Lam about invoking emergency powers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong could lose foreign investment if city’s leader gives herself emergency powers to battle protesters, pro-business lawmaker warns
- Liberal Party leader Felix Chung suggests invoking law not used since 1967 could see expats and their money leave city
- Under sweeping powers Chief Executive Carrie Lam could censor the media and decided on how long someone is sent to jail for
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
