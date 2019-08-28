MTR staff shut up Kwai Fong station ahead of the weekend’s protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protest-related MTR closures challenged in court
- The closures of stations near protest sites were unprecedented during months of recent anti-government unrest
- Former civil servant applies for judicial review against MTR Corporation, saying its actions led to clashes with police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have repeatedly clashed with protesters during months of anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam leaves door open on invoking sweeping emergency powers to deal with violent anti-government protests
- City chief does not dismiss speculation that Emergency Regulations Ordinance could be invoked for first time in a half-century
- But members of her cabinet warn against such a move, and opposition figures say it risks trashing the rule of law
