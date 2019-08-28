Bernard Chan said Hong Kong was nowhere near requiring such emergency powers to be invoked. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong emergency powers ‘would be used in a measured way’ to quell anti-government unrest, says city leader’s adviser Bernard Chan
- But top adviser to Carrie Lam says city is nowhere near needing such drastic measures
- Emergency Regulations Ordinance would grant the government power to seize property or shut down the internet
Topic | Hong Kong protests
MTR staff shut up Kwai Fong station ahead of the weekend’s protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protest-related MTR closures challenged in court
- The closures of stations near protest sites were unprecedented during months of recent anti-government unrest
- Former civil servant applies for judicial review against MTR Corporation, saying its actions led to clashes with police
