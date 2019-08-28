Demonstrators in Central on Wednesday demanding reinstatement of Cathay Pacific employees who have lost their jobs after taking part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hundreds gather in Central to protest against Cathay Pacific’s sacking of cabin crew union leader Rebecca Sy – who says she was fired over Facebook posts
- At least 20 aviation professionals sacked or have resigned after Beijing exerted pressure on local companies
- Cathay declined to comment on the specifics surrounding her dismissal
Police have objected to a planned rally outside Cathay Pacific’s headquarters. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: police ban planned rally outside Cathay Pacific HQ
- Confederation of Trade Unions wanted to hold rally on Wednesday in response to sacking of cabin crew head
- Rebecca Sy claims she was dismissed over Facebook post although airline has not commented
