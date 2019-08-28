A #MeToo rally, organised by Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women at Chater Garden in Central. 28AUG19 SCMP / Dickson Lee
Thousands gather at #MeToo rally to demand Hong Kong police answer accusations of sexual violence against protesters
- Local women’s group says the force is ‘using sexual violence as an instrument of intimidation’ – an accusation senior officers deny
- Organisers say rally drew 30,000 people, but police estimate 11,500 attended at its peak
