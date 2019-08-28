Anti-government protesters clash with police in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police will ban mass rally and march on Saturday to call for universal suffrage on fifth anniversary of failed Hong Kong electoral reform package, sources reveal
- Source reveals police will object to Civil Human Rights Front application, saying risk is too great and citing petrol bombs thrown last weekend
- Move likely to spark more chaos and turmoil
Topic | Hong Kong protests
