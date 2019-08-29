The officer, left, was filmed pointing a shotgun at protesters on July 30. He has been invited to the National Day celebrations on October 1 in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Policeman who pointed shotgun at Hong Kong protesters is among 10 officers invited to attend Beijing celebrations for 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China
- Officer, surnamed Lau, became hero in mainland China after July 30 incident when he was surrounded by protesters, despite criticism in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong police
The officer, left, was filmed pointing a shotgun at protesters on July 30. He has been invited to the National Day celebrations on October 1 in Beijing. Photo: Reuters