The Civil Human Rights Front protest on August 18 was given partial approval, but their latest public assembly proposals for Saturday have been rejected by police. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong police ban of anti-government protests proposed by Civil Human Rights Front shows Carrie Lam is ‘pushing city to the abyss’

  • Force chiefs block city’s largest protest organisers from holding both rally and march for first time
  • Organisers accuse authorities of refusing to listen to public, as police reject Saturday’s demonstration bids, fearing violence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:39pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Police will ban mass rally and march on Saturday to call for universal suffrage on fifth anniversary of failed Hong Kong electoral reform package, sources say

  • Source says police will object to Civil Human Rights Front application, saying risk is too great and citing petrol bombs thrown last weekend
  • Move likely to spark more chaos and turmoil
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:42pm, 29 Aug, 2019

