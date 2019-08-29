Channels

In an internal memo, Cathay Pacific has asked its staff to speak up and be whistle-blowers to ensure the company’s culture of compliance is upheld. Photo: EPA
Politics

Update to Cathay Pacific whistle-blowing policy urges staff to speak up, as Hong Kong employees fear possible reprisals for support of anti-government protests

  • In memo sent to staff, airline management say company has strong commitment to culture of compliance and also warns about social media use
  • Staff have been deleting Instagram and Facebook accounts following sacking of flight attendant and union shop steward Rebecca Sy
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 2:21pm, 29 Aug, 2019

In an internal memo, Cathay Pacific has asked its staff to speak up and be whistle-blowers to ensure the company’s culture of compliance is upheld. Photo: EPA
Demonstrators in Central on Wednesday demanding reinstatement of Cathay Pacific employees who have lost their jobs after taking part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hundreds gather in Central to protest against Cathay Pacific’s sacking of cabin crew union leader Rebecca Sy – who says she was fired over Facebook posts

  • At least 20 aviation professionals sacked or have resigned after Beijing exerted pressure on local companies
  • Cathay declined to comment on the specifics surrounding her dismissal
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 3:47am, 29 Aug, 2019

Demonstrators in Central on Wednesday demanding reinstatement of Cathay Pacific employees who have lost their jobs after taking part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
