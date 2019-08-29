In an internal memo, Cathay Pacific has asked its staff to speak up and be whistle-blowers to ensure the company’s culture of compliance is upheld. Photo: EPA
Update to Cathay Pacific whistle-blowing policy urges staff to speak up, as Hong Kong employees fear possible reprisals for support of anti-government protests
- In memo sent to staff, airline management say company has strong commitment to culture of compliance and also warns about social media use
- Staff have been deleting Instagram and Facebook accounts following sacking of flight attendant and union shop steward Rebecca Sy
Demonstrators in Central on Wednesday demanding reinstatement of Cathay Pacific employees who have lost their jobs after taking part in the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hundreds gather in Central to protest against Cathay Pacific’s sacking of cabin crew union leader Rebecca Sy – who says she was fired over Facebook posts
- At least 20 aviation professionals sacked or have resigned after Beijing exerted pressure on local companies
- Cathay declined to comment on the specifics surrounding her dismissal
