Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

DAB members call for anti-mask legislation during a rally outside government headquarters. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: pro-government lawmakers renew calls for anti-mask legislation in bid to end violence

  • DAB legislator says overseas studies show that people are more likely to take violent action when they are masked
  • What were peaceful mass demonstrations sparked by now-shelved extradition bill have escalated into violent clashes with police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

DAB members call for anti-mask legislation during a rally outside government headquarters. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.