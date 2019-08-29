DAB members call for anti-mask legislation during a rally outside government headquarters. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: pro-government lawmakers renew calls for anti-mask legislation in bid to end violence
- DAB legislator says overseas studies show that people are more likely to take violent action when they are masked
- What were peaceful mass demonstrations sparked by now-shelved extradition bill have escalated into violent clashes with police
