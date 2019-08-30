Channels

Protesters use bamboo sticks as they face riot police during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Can Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issue an emergency edict? Yes, but the legislature needs to approve it

  • One of Lam’s advisers said such a move would not need Legco approval, but Hong Kong itself told a UN commission in 1999 it would be subject to vetting
  • Legislation would confer upon administration very broad powers, if chief executive decides city is in state of ‘emergency or public danger’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Aug, 2019

