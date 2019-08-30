Channels

The most powerful legal weapon in the Hong Kong government’s arsenal is the sweeping Emergency Regulations Ordinance. Illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Is Hong Kong on the brink of declaring emergency rule to deal with anti-government protesters?

  • Draconian law that grants government the power to control everything from the media to workers to infrastructure is being dusted off the shelves for a fresh look at its efficacy
  • But political watchers have expressed concern about the uncertainties the invoking of this law could unleash and the greater damage it could cause
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:57am, 30 Aug, 2019

Protesters use bamboo sticks as they face riot police during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Politics

Can Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issue an emergency edict? Yes, but the legislature needs to approve it

  • One of Lam’s advisers said such a move would not need Legco approval, but Hong Kong itself told a UN commission in 1999 it would be subject to vetting
  • Legislation would confer upon administration very broad powers, if chief executive decides city is in state of ‘emergency or public danger’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Aug, 2019

Protesters use bamboo sticks as they face riot police during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
