The most powerful legal weapon in the Hong Kong government’s arsenal is the sweeping Emergency Regulations Ordinance. Illustration: Henry Wong
Is Hong Kong on the brink of declaring emergency rule to deal with anti-government protesters?
- Draconian law that grants government the power to control everything from the media to workers to infrastructure is being dusted off the shelves for a fresh look at its efficacy
- But political watchers have expressed concern about the uncertainties the invoking of this law could unleash and the greater damage it could cause
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters use bamboo sticks as they face riot police during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Can Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issue an emergency edict? Yes, but the legislature needs to approve it
- One of Lam’s advisers said such a move would not need Legco approval, but Hong Kong itself told a UN commission in 1999 it would be subject to vetting
- Legislation would confer upon administration very broad powers, if chief executive decides city is in state of ‘emergency or public danger’
