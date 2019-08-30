Joshua Wong has been arrested, according to reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow said to be arrested, police detain independence campaigner Andy Chan on suspicion of rioting
- Wong and fellow pro-democracy figurehead Agnes Chow held by police, Demosisto party says
- Andy Chan, the independence activist, arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of rioting and assaulting an officer
Topic | Occupy Central
Joshua Wong has been arrested, according to reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joshua Wong is the centre of attention as he speaks to protesters against extradition law changes in Hong Kong a day after his release from prison. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong’s ‘manifesto for global democracy’ to be launched in 2020 by British publisher
- Student leader’s first book in English to feature reflections on his political activism, letters from prison, and a call to the world to stand up for democracy
- He hopes book will explain Hong Kong issues to a wider audience, and says international pressure critical to getting ‘those in power to start listening to us’
Topic | Books and Literature
Joshua Wong is the centre of attention as he speaks to protesters against extradition law changes in Hong Kong a day after his release from prison. Photo: Sam Tsang