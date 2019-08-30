The Civil Human Rights Front were given the go-ahead to stage a rally in Victoria Park on August 18, but their latest bid has been denied approval. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police ban of mass Hong Kong protest planned by Civil Human Rights Front upheld on appeal
- Organisers of city’s biggest anti-government demonstrations lose bid to overturn decision to ban Saturday’s march and rally
- Front says it will hold the protests another day instead
