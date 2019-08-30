Channels

Protesters occupy the arrival hall on August 12, but new plans online show demonstrators want to disrupt transport connections to and from Hong Kong airport on September 1-2. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong airport officials prepared to ground flights during planned protest

  • Authorities will not rule out cancelling flights as they produce contingency measures to reduce take-offs and landings
  • Protesters plan to ‘stress test’ transport connections for the airport from Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 3:59pm, 30 Aug, 2019

A peaceful five-day sit-in at the airport from August 9 to 13 descended into chaos. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Anti-government protesters to ‘tour’ areas around Hong Kong airport in an effort to block roads

  • Anti-government demonstrators call it an ‘airport traffic stress test’, intending to block roads on Lantau Island
  • Airport bosses already got an injunction against actions affecting their base or roads leading to it
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 9:36am, 30 Aug, 2019

A peaceful five-day sit-in at the airport from August 9 to 13 descended into chaos. Photo: Sam Tsang
