Hong Kong records a rise in crimes – such as burglary and theft from vehicles – as police remain busy tackling anti-government protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police stop regular foot patrols due to staff crunch and risk of being attacked
- Force replaces walking beats with mobile patrols, leaving areas – such as alleys – vulnerable to criminal activities
- Traffic enforcement, community engagement and joint operation against organised crimes also take a hit
