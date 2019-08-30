Image showing the Nanshan district taken from the Futian district of Shenzhen, which is one of 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project. 12AUG18 SCMP / Roy Issa
Shenzhen Communist Party chief bangs the drum for Hong Kong cooperation
- Zheng Ke urges youngsters from south of the border to seek out work and business opportunities in his city
- But he adds they must oppose anti-government protests which have rocked Hong Kong for months
