The Cathay Dragon plane was parked at remote stand when its oxygen bottles were depressurised. Photo: Roy Issa
Third Cathay Pacific Group oxygen tank found emptied before take-off from Hong Kong airport
- When the Airbus A330 arrived from Bali, its oxygen bottles were full
- By the time it was preparing for take-off to Kuala Lumpur the next morning, one of its canisters had been discharged. Police have been called in.
Cathay Pacific has recently taken a lot of heat from Beijing over the anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Probe launched after oxygen bottles on Cathay Pacific planes found half-empty before flight from Toronto to Hong Kong
- All 13 discharged or partially discharged canisters were found on two flights earlier this month
- News comes as carrier bears the brunt of pressure from Beijing over staff who support anti-government protests in its home city
