Protesters on Harcourt Road in Admiralty after ‘Occupy Central’ was officially launched in the early morning of September 28, 2014. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protest on fifth anniversary of ‘831 framework’ a reminder electoral reform remains a burning issue in Hong Kong
- Stringent measures handed down by Beijing for election of city’s chief executive triggered protests that led to Occupy Central
- Government remains non-committal on universal suffrage though opposition says matter is at root of recent turmoil
Topic | Hong Kong protests
