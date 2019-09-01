Blue dye streams from a police water cannon. A reporter from Taiwan who was doused described the liquid as inducing a “burning pain”. Photo: Felix Wong
Indelible blue dye fired from water cannons by Hong Kong police – protesters adjust with new clothes and removal tips
- Incriminating pigment fired for first time as water cannons unleashed to fight off petrol bombs, bricks and raging fires
- No injuries reported from anti-riot vehicles – but police could track down protesters stained with dye
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
