Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong burns during another weekend of violence with live shots fired, bonfires ablaze on the streets and MTR network crippled
- Elite ‘raptors’ from Special Tactical Squad fight pitched battles in smoke-filled streets with hard core protesters
- Water cannons fire jets of blue dye at protesters while bricks and petrol bombs hurled at police, before late night clashes on trains
Topic | Hong Kong protests
