Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Airport express trains suspended as Hong Kong protesters kick off plan to bring aviation hub to a standstill

  • Protesters hoping for repeat of two weeks ago when sit-in forced cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights
  • Rallies also planned for Tin Shui Wai and outside the British consulate in Admiralty
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:07pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:07pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protesters plan airport chaos after day of violence with live rounds shot, multiple fires lit on streets, and MTR paralysed

  • Elite ‘raptors’ from Special Tactical Squad fight pitched battles in smoke-filled streets with hard-core protesters
  • Water cannons fire jets of blue dye at protesters while bricks and petrol bombs hurled at police, before late-night clashes on trains
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:02pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.