Airport express trains suspended as Hong Kong protesters kick off plan to bring aviation hub to a standstill
- Protesters hoping for repeat of two weeks ago when sit-in forced cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights
- Rallies also planned for Tin Shui Wai and outside the British consulate in Admiralty
Fires blaze on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters plan airport chaos after day of violence with live rounds shot, multiple fires lit on streets, and MTR paralysed
- Elite ‘raptors’ from Special Tactical Squad fight pitched battles in smoke-filled streets with hard-core protesters
- Water cannons fire jets of blue dye at protesters while bricks and petrol bombs hurled at police, before late-night clashes on trains
